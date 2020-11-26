Dehradun, Nov 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 72,997 with 355 more persons testing positive on Thursday, while eleven more patients died.

Deharadun district reported the highest number of 128 cases, followed by Pithoragarh 51, Pauri 39, Haridwar 28, Nainital 24, Chamoli 24, Udham Singh Nagar 18, Almora 14, Tehri nine, Bageshwar and Champawat six each , Uttarkashi five and Rudraprayag three, a state health department bulletin said.

Eleven more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the toll to 1,196, it said.

A total of 66,464 infected people have recuperated, 655 have migrated out of the state and 4,682 are under treatment, as per the bulletin.

