Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) As many as 52 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,44,873, a health official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said, adding that there are currently 420 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,962.

The recovery count has reached 7,33,223, the official said.

