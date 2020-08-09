Shillong, Aug 9 (PTI) At least 38 more people, including nine Indian Air Force personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the state's total count to 1,061, an official said on Sunday.

Ri Bhoi district reported 20 fresh cases and East Khasi Hills 18 infections, Health Services director Aman War said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Reports 10,820 New COVID-19 Cases and 97 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

The number of active cases in Meghalaya now stands at 605, while 450 patients have recovered from the disease and six died of it, he said.

"Of the nine Indian Air Force personnel tested positive for the disease, seven are from Ri Bhoi and two from East Khasi Hills. A total of 185 security personnel are among active patients in the state," War said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 BJP Leaders Resign Hours After Terrorists Attack Party Worker in Badgam.

East Khasi Hills district, of which Shillong city is a part, has reported the maximum number of active cases at 446, followed by Ri Bhoi at 83, West Garo at 31 and East Jaintia at 18.

A total of 39,782 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state till Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)