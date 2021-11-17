Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Two drug peddlers were arrested on Wednesday night and 380 kilograms of poppy seized from them in the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

A police team intercepted a Punjab-bound vehicle from Kashmir on the highway at Nagrota and recovered the poppy from it, they said.

The accused have been identified as Talwinder Singh and Jagdeep of Ludhiana, and a case was registered against them, they said.

