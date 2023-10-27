Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Ahead of the India-England match on October 29, Joint Commissioner of Police Upendra Agarwal (JCP Law & Order) Lucknow gave information regarding security arrangements and traffic-related diversion for India and England ICC World Cup cricket match.

Upendra Agarwal said, "There will be a World Cup match between India and England on 29th October, all the tickets for this match have been sold. There is also a PET exam on October 28 and 29. Keeping this in view, arrangements have also been made. People from outside UP and abroad are also coming to watch the match, in view of which 3800 police personnel have been deployed for security arrangements."

"8 Superintendent of Police, 14 Additional SPs, 35 ACPs, 143 Inspector, 516 SIB, 21 Female SI, 1776 Head Constable and Constables, 377 Female Constable, 9 Company PAC have been deployed for the security arrangement," he added.

According to the Police, big vehicles and commercial vehicles have been banned on Shaheed Path, Lucknow on October 29.

Talking about the traffic diversion route He said, "50 city buses will run during the match which will not stop at Shaheed Path Sushant Golf City Husdia. G20 Road from Police Headquarters has been made a one-directional road."

"E rickshaws will be completely banned on Shaheed Path and Service Lane on the day of the match and Ola Uber will not pick up passengers on Shaheed Path." (ANI)

