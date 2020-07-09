Shimla, Jul 9 (PTI) Thirty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the state's tally of infected cases to 1,141.

The state has seen 10 deaths linked to the deadly virus.

Also Read | iQoo Z1x Smartphone With Triple Rear Cameras & Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 283. As many as 833 people have recovered from the infection so far, while 13 have migrated out of the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Thirty-three fresh cases were reported from Solan, three from Shimla, two from Una and one from Mandi, he added.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Allows Pvt Medical Establishments Registered Under KPME to Establish COVID Care Centres: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 9, 2020.

Thirteen more patients -- six in Kangra, five in Solan and one each in Hamirpur and Una -- recovered from the infection, Dhiman said.

Kangra has the largest number of active cases in the state at 61, followed by 59 in Solan, 53 in Hamirpur, 29 in Una, 27 in Kinnaur, 12 in Shimla, 11 in Bilaspur, 10 each in Chamba and Mandi, five in Sirmaur, four in Lahaul-Spiti and two in Kullu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)