Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam], October 29, (ANI): The 3rd North East India Festival, a 3-day extravaganza, commenced on October 27 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and concluded with resounding success on Sunday.

The event served as a platform for eminent figures from India and Vietnam, including, union ministers, chief ministers, provincial leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and tour operators, to engage in constructive dialogues on education, trade, and cultural awareness.

Over the course of the festival, the first and second days witnessed an array of discussions and partnerships in education exchange, trade and business initiatives, flight connectivity, and tourism collaborations.

Stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and representatives from educational institutions came together to explore opportunities for growth and collaboration, creating a positive atmosphere for progress and development.

The grand finale on October 29 was a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity. The event showcased a kaleidoscope of North Eastern dance forms, including Bagrumba (Boro), Bhortaal (Assam), Drum Ensemble & Flute (Meghalaya), Tiwa Dance (Assam), Mwsaglangnai (Boro), Bihu Dance (Assam), Mishing (Assam), Daosri Delai (Boro), Drum Beating (Meghalaya), and Jarapagla (Boro).

Additionally, mesmerising folk performances by Vietnamese artists added a unique flavour to the event.

The atmosphere was further enlivened by electrifying performances by renowned bands from North East India and Vietnam, including Bright Lights, Rapper Huynh Cong Hieu, The Kod Crew, Baba, Summersalt India, Saigon LH, and Bollywood DJ Cyco.

A spectacular fashion show featuring top-notch designers of North East India dazzled the audience, showcasing exquisite designs and rich fabrics from the region.

Celebrity showstoppers and glamorous models from Vietnam graced the runway, presenting creations by Bidyut & Rakesh, Daisy G Momin under the label "Daisy's", Manjushree Saikia under the label "Ura Maku", and Babbi Kevichusa under the label "Bambi".

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of the North East India Festival, said, "We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming response from the local community and the staunch support from Vietnam's stakeholders, local communities, and our representatives from India. The North East India Festival is in perfect alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East policy. We engaged in fruitful discussions on education exchange programmes between India and Vietnam, as well as collaborative efforts in tourism."

"Talks are underway with stakeholders to establish direct flight routes between Vietnam and North East India. The outcomes have exceeded our expectations. The North East Festival is not merely a cultural show; it is a platform for forging stronger ties in economy, education, and cross-cultural connections. We look forward to an even grander event next year," he added.

Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, also shared his insights, stating, "The 3rd North East India Festival has been an exceptional platform for distinguished figures from both India and Vietnam to engage in enriching dialogues. This event has not only strengthened the existing bonds between our nations but has also laid the foundation for even deeper collaboration in the future."

The festival also featured the Incredible India Exhibition, showcasing the diverse destinations of India.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore a dedicated textile zone, state-specific exhibition zones representing various northeastern states, and themes related to the Act East Policy, tea, industry, and tourism. Culinary enthusiasts relished the authentic delicacies of the North Eastern states.

Buoyed by this year's magnificent success, the organisers eagerly look forward to an even bigger and more vibrant event next year, further cementing stronger bonds between the two countries. (ANI)

