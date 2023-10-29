Thiruvananthapuram, October 29: Kerala Police on Sunday issued a warning against propagating fake news through social media platforms regarding the incident of a serial blast that took place at a prayer meeting in Kalamassery. "Action will be taken against those spreading fake news," Kerala Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb said in a statement. He said that the police have intensified round-the-clock surveillance on social media to detect accounts spreading such fake messages.

It is pertinent to note, that a man has surrendered before the Kerala Police in connection with the serial blasts that occurred on Sunday morning, said Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar. The alleged accused have been identified as Dominic Martin claiming that he belonged to the same group of sabha. Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Man Puts Out Video Message Claiming Responsibility for Multiple Blasts at Christian Religious Gathering in Kalamassery.

"One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case...The blast took place in the central part of the hall," Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said on the blast at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery.

He further said that around 45 people were injured one person died in the incident and the condition of another five persons is serious. "There was an explosion in the function in which around 45 people were injured one person has died. The condition of another five persons is serious. The person who died is suspected to be a lady, she died because of burn injuries the other people are also having burn injuries. All the concerned agencies including central agencies are in place and we are looking into it," he added.

One person died and several others were injured after multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi at around 09.00 am. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the loss of life in the incident, saying, "It's a very, very unfortunate incident." Kerala Convention Centre Blast: IED in Tiffin Box Used for Explosion, Terror Act Suspected After Multiple Bomb Blasts Rock Christian Prayer Meeting in Kalamassery.

Earlier, the state DGP confirmed that there were two explosions adding that 36 injured persons were undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the district and a thorough investigation into the incident is underway. "Preliminary investigation suggests that IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) were used to trigger the blasts. We are carrying out further investigations," Kerala DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a post on X, the Kerala police said that strict action will be taken against those who spread fake news through social media promoting communal hatred. Meanwhile, an eight-member National Security Guard (NSG) team, including an officer, is on the way to Kerala to inquire about the bomb explosion. The team is expected to reach the bomb blast site by today evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation in the state during a phone call with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said, earlier, the first explosion took place around 9 a.m.According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)