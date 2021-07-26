Muzaffarnagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Four men accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in front of her younger brother in a village here were arrested on Monday, police said.

In the incident that took place on Friday night at the girl's house when her parents were away, her brother was held at gunpoint by the accused, who made a video of the act to threaten the victim.

A case was registered against Rahib, Sahib, Arif and Maruf, who are residents of the same village, under Sections 452 (house-trespass), 505 (intent to incite), 376 D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phugana police station and Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

