Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) Four people, including a sub-inspector, were on Monday arrested in separate cases here for allegedly taking bribe, police said.

Sub Inspector Girdhari Lal, posted with Mahila thana in Jodhpur Rural, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, DG (ACB) B L Soni said.

In Alwar, constable Sahiram, posted in Kotwali police station, was arrested by the anti corruption bureau (ACB) while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The ACB also arrested a mandi secretary, a middleman and a contractual security guard for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Chomu town of Jaipur.

