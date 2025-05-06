Ghaziabad, May 6 (PTI) Four professional burglars who would break into parked cars and steal laptops and cash were arrested after an encounter with police early Tuesday, an officer said.

Two of them received gunshot wounds in the confrontation, she said.

Also Read | Obulapuram Mining Case: Ex-Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy Sentenced to 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment in Illegal Mining Case.

According to Wave City Assistant Commissioner of Police Priyanshi Pal, the encounter occurred around 1.30 am in the Crossing Republic Police Station area.

Acting on a tip-off, police surrounded the suspects, two inside an auto-rickshaw and two riding motorcycles near a high-rise.

Also Read | Blackouts Likely Tomorrow, May 07, During Civil Defence Mock Drills? Crash Blackout Measures To Be Tested As India Carries Out Nationwide Security Drill, Here’s What Will Happen.

When they saw the police team, the suspects tried to flee on motorcycles but were intercepted by another patrol unit following a wireless alert, Pal said.

Thus cornered, suspects opened fire at police, who returned the fire and wounded two of them, Pal said.

The accused have been identified as Karan Jaat alias Sonu, Anees, Nizakat Ali, and Govind Kashyap – all in their mid-thirties.

During interrogation, they confessed to stealing a laptop and a bag containing Rs 45,000 in cash from two vehicles parked near Orbit Plaza.

Two country-made pistols, two used cartridges, one live cartridge, and three iron catapults with iron balls to use with them to break car window panes from a distance were recovered from their possession, Pal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)