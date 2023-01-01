Rajouri, January 1: Three people died and seven were injured during the firing incident in the Dangri area of Rajouri by two armed men, Jammu and Kashmir Police reported on Sunday.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone said that an incident of firing was reported in the Dangri area of Rajouri that took place at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village. Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Three Killed, Seven Injured After in Militant Firing in Rajouri.

"Two armed men are allegedly involved in this firing," he added. Singh further informed that as soon they received the information of firing police, the army immediately rushed to the spot. All of them were immediately rushed to the hospital, among which some are in the Operation theatre he said.

Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri said that three people were killed and seven others are injured in a firing incident in the Dangri area of Rajouri. Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Two Killed, Four Injured After Armed Men Open Fire On Civilians in Rajouri.

"All the injured are being treated. Police and District administration have reached the spot, and an operation has been launched. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured," Mehmood said. "Search operation has been launched in the area," ADGP Singh said. Further details are awaited.

