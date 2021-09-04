Fire breaks out at Jakharia Fabric Ltd (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Four workers were injured in a fire following an explosion at Jakharia Fabric Ltd in Maharashtra's Boisar on Saturday.

The incident took place around 6 am at the factory located in Boisar industrial area.

Personnel of Fire Department Services and Police rushed to the spot.

Rescue and relief operations are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

