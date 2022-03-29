Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) Four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were injured in an attack by bovine smugglers in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday night, officials said.

Based on specific inputs, a police party intercepted bovine smugglers on the highway at Ghagwal, but they attacked the team, they said.

Also Read | Tata Consumer Products Announces Reorganisation Plan, To Merge Coffee Business With Itself.

In the attack, four police personnel, including Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh, were injured while the smugglers escaped from the spot, the officials said.

Taking a serious view of the attack by the smugglers, who were illegally ferrying cattle to Kashmir, police launched raids in different parts and arrested one of the accused, they said.

Also Read | Heat on E-Scooter Makers After Deadly Fires, Government Orders Probe.

A case has been registered, police said, adding that the operation to track down other smugglers is going on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)