Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Punjab government has suspended four officers of the Public Works Department (PWD) for carrying out road construction in Hoshiarpur district amid heavy rainfall.

Four officers, namely Tarsem Singh (Sub-Divisional Engineer), Vipan Kumar (Junior Engineer), Parveen Kumar (Junior Engineer), and Jasbir Singh (Junior Engineer) were placed under suspension on Saturday with immediate effect.

The road was being built in the Sherpur Dako village of Hoshiarpur during the downpour.

The department took action after a video went viral on social media, showing the workers engaged in the laborious task amidst heavy rains.

The video was recorded by villagers protesting against the construction.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy showers for several cities in Punjab, including Hoshiarpur.

For the next five days, IMD has predicted scattered/fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorms and lightning in the state. (ANI)

