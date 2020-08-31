Aizawl, Aug 31 (PTI) As part of Standard Operating Procedure all 40 legislators in Mizoram, including chief minister Zoramthanga, have tested negative for novel coronavirus, an official said. The assembly secretariat has issued the SOP to be followed by members, officials and the press during the three-day assembly session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day session will begin from Tuesday. On the first day of the session, the chief minister will make obituary references on five members, including two former assembly speakers Hiphei and Rokamlova, who died recently.

There will be no gubernatorial address, the official said.

So far, 239 starred questions and 56 unstarred questions have been received by the assembly secretariat. A few government bills will be laid during the session.

