Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 415 New Cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal, 10 More Deaths

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 08:22 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 415 New Cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal, 10 More Deaths

Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday reported 415 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths, according to the state health department.

The death toll in the state rose to 495 with the latest fatalities.

Also Read | India's Territorial Integrity Will Not be Compromised Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership: BJP Chief JP Nadda.

All the 10 fresh deaths were because of "comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental", according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

The total number of cases soared to 11,909, of which 5,386 persons are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals, it said.

Also Read | India-China Tensions: MEA Says Violent Face-Off at Galwan Valley Result of Chinese Side's Bid to 'Change Status Quo'.

At least 534 persons were discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours after recovering from COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement