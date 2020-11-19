New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order asking 42 private hospitals here to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for COVID-19 patients with immediate effect.

The copy of the order was shared by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Twitter.

Also Read | Delhi COVID-19 Crisis: Govt Directs 42 Private Hospitals to Reserve 80% Beds for Coronavirus Patients.

"Delhi govt has ordered 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients. This will increase 260 ICU beds in pvt hospitals for covid treatment," he tweeted.

He also shared a copy of another order in a separate tweet which said 90 private hospitals shall reserve 60 per cent of their total beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Also Read | Karachi Sweets Row: Shiv Sena Leader Orders Shop to Drop ‘Karachi’ Name; 'Not Our Official Stand' Clarifies Sanjay Raut.

"This will increase 2,644 beds in pvt hospitals for covid treatment,” he tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)