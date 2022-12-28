New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was burnt to death in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area on Wednesday after his clothes caught fire, police said.

They said a person identified as Sandeep informed the police around 10.30 am about the incident, which took place on the ground floor of a house in Hari Nagar Extension Part-II, Jaitpur.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover Mocks Uber, Says Improve Services on Earth, Not the Moon.

A senior police officer said a team reached the spot and found the burnt body of Madhu Vishwas, a resident of Bihar's Purnia district.

The deceased was working as a labourer at the site with his two sons, he said.

Also Read | TVF Founder Arunabh Kumar Acquitted by Mumbai Court in 2017 Sexual Harassment Case.

According to the sons, the deceased, a liquor addict, was in an inebriated state when he had gone to the ground floor to sleep, the police said.

He lit a small fire to keep himself warm but fell on it after losing balance due to intoxication, they said, quoting the statement given by the sons.

His clothes caught fire and he died of burns, the police said.

Crime and forensic teams visited the spot for inspection, the officer said.

Legal action under section 174 of the CrPC is in progress. The body of the deceased has been shifted to AIIMS for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)