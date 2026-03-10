New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two railway infrastructure projects proposed by the Ministry of Railways (India) with a total estimated cost of Rs 4,474 crore, an official press release said.

The projects include the construction of the Sainthia-Pakur 4th line and the Santragachi-Kharagpur 4th line, aimed at increasing line capacity and improving the operational efficiency and service reliability of Indian Railways.

These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision of a New India, which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

Two projects covering 05 Districts across the states of West Bengal and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 192 Kms.

The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx 5,652 villages, which have a population of about 147 lakhs.

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Bolpur-Shantiniketan, Nandikeshwari Temple (Shaktipeeth), Tarapith (Shaktipeeth), Patachitra Gram, Dhadika Forest, Bhimbandh Wildlife Sanctuary, Rameshwar Kund, etc.

The approved projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, stone, dolomite, cement, slag, gypsum, iron and steel, foodgrains, POL, containers, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 31 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The Railways being environment friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (06 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (28 Crore Kg), which is equivalent to plantation of 01 (One) Crore trees. (ANI)

