New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The family of a 45-year-old woman, who was declared brain-dead due to a cerebral haemorrhage, made a noble decision to donate her organs, offering a new lease of life to multiple patients.

With their consent, her kidneys, liver, and heart were donated to critically ill recipients across different hospitals.

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One kidney was transplanted into an end-stage kidney disease patient at ABVIMS and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi; the liver was allocated to an end-stage liver disease patient at Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in the national capital; and the heart was transplanted into a cardiac failure patient at SGPGI, Lucknow. This selfless act has brought hope and healing to several families, with each organ representing a renewed chance at life.

During the initial stages, doctors from the Departments of Medicine and Critical Care explained the concept of brain death to the family and ensured that the organs were carefully maintained in the ICU. After detailed counselling by the transplant coordinator, the family courageously agreed to organ donation.

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Following their consent, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) facilitated the allocation of organs to three different institutions. In the early hours of the morning, around 3:30 am, organ retrieval was carried out in a coordinated manner, heart by the CTVS team, liver by the liver transplant team, and kidneys by the urology team.

The heart was transported to Lucknow via air ambulance, while the liver was sent to RR Hospital through a green corridor arranged by Delhi Police. After the procedure, the donor's body was respectfully handed over to the family.

The transplant coordinator and nodal officer supervised the entire process under the guidance of the Director, Medical Superintendent, and Additional Medical Superintendent.

Authorities expressed deep gratitude to the donor's family for their generosity during a time of immense loss and acknowledged the efforts of NOTTO, medical teams, nursing staff, technical teams, and security personnel. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)