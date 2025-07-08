Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 8 (ANI): Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday informed that a total of 485 people are currently on the Nipah virus contact list in Kerala as containment measures intensify across districts, according to the official statement.

According to the Health Department, Malappuram district has 192 contacts under observation, followed by Palakkad with 176, Kozhikode with 114, Ernakulam with 2, and Kannur with 1.

In Malappuram, 18 people are receiving treatment, with one patient in ICU care. So far, 42 samples from the district have tested negative for Nipah virus. In Palakkad, 3 individuals remain in isolation, with 7 samples confirmed negative to date, as per the release.

In a statement, Statewide, 26 individuals have been classified as highest risk, while 117 are in the high-risk category and are under strict monitoring. The confirmed Nipah patient from Palakkad continues to undergo treatment in the ICU in Kozhikode.

A high-level meeting was held to assess the situation, attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, the NHM State Mission Director, the Directors of Health Services and Medical Education, Additional Directors, District Collectors, District Medical Officers, and senior officials from various departments.

Earlier in the day, George chaired a review meeting regarding the prevention of the Nipah virus at the Collectorate Conference Hall in Malappuram.

There are 461 people in the Nipah contact list, out of which 27 people are at a high risk, Health Minister Veena George said.

Health Minister Veena George on Monday said, "There are currently 461 people in the Nipah contact list in the state. Out of these, 252 are from the Malappuram district and 209 are from the Palakkad district. 27 people are on the high-risk list. They are undergoing treatment in Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Ernakulam districts."

The minister added, "Out of 48 people in the contact list, 46 have tested negative. Out of these, 23 are in Manjeri Medical College and 23 in Kozhikode."

She added that the people on the high-risk list are in quarantine, and all persons on the list have been found. (ANI)

