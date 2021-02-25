Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Chandigarh on Thursday reported 49 more coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 21,590, according to a medical bulletin.

No COVID-related death was reported on Thursday as the toll stands at 351, as per the bulletin.

There are 279 active cases as of now, as per the bulletin.

Twenty patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 20,960, as per the bulletin.

A total of 2,50,130 samples have been taken for testing so far and 2,27,592 of them tested negative while reports of 171 samples were still awaited, it stated.

