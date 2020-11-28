Raipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Five personnel of CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA were injured in an IED blast late triggered by Maoists on Saturday evening in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, officials said.

They said the improvised explosive device blast took place in the Chintafuga forest area of the district and the injured personnel are being evacuated by a helicopter.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Preview: After Her Wedding, Neha Kakkar Will Look for a Bride for Brother Tony Kakkar on the Salman Khan’s Show.

The injured troops belong to the 206th battalion of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

A joint team of CoBRA and local police was out in the area for a special operation when the explosion took place, they said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union Unmoved by Amit Shah’s ‘Conditional Offer’ For Talks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)