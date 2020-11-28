New Delhi, November 28: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the largest agrarian bodies involved in the farmers' agitation in Delhi, was unmoved by Home Minister Amit Shah's "conditional offer" for talks. The union expressed angst over Shah seeking the shift in venue of protests before holding deliberations with the protesting outfits. Amit Shah Reaches Out to Farmer Unions, Says Govt Ready for Talks Before Dec 3 If Protest Venue is Shifted.

"Amit Shah ji has called for early meeting on a condition, it's not good. He should've offered talks with open heart without condition. We'll hold meeting tomorrow morning to decide our response: Jagjit Singh, Bharatiya Kisan Union's Punjab President, said.

The BKU claims to be representing upto two lakh farmers who could join the protest. Several thousand among them have already hit the roads from Punjab and Haryana to join the demonstration. Some of the protesters at the Singhu border were found with huge quantums of ration, indicating that the agrarian bodies were preparing for a long haul.

Shah, in his message to the organisations involved in the protests, said the government will hold the talks immediately after the Singhu border of Delhi, connecting the state with Haryana, is cleared by the demonstrators.

The Home Minister appealed them to allow the government to shift them to an alternative location which would not cause traffic logjams in the national capital.

"If farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day," Shah said.

While the BKU leadership sounded unimpressed by Shah's reachout, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh suggested that the move should be welcomed. He appealed the protesting bodies to adhere to the Home Minister's condition and hold talks to resolve their concerns.

"Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has urged farmers to reciprocate the Union Home Minister’s gesture by accepting his appeal to shift to a designated place, thus paving the way for early talks to resolve their issues," said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 10:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).