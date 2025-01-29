Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Five people were arrested in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district for allegedly committing cyber fraud worth crores of rupees by opening fake bank accounts in the name of fictitious firms.

Police said that 60 passbooks, cheque books from several banks, 32 ATM and debit cards and 11 mobiles have been recovered from the accused, adding that transactions worth Rs 26 crore were carried out through these fake accounts.

The arrested persons have been identified as Akashdeep, Aditya Valmiki, Zakir Hussain, Kailash Khichad, and Nidhi Bishnoi.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the money was transferred by contacting people through fake trading apps and Telegram, luring them to invest in the share market, engage in illegal gaming, and participate in cryptocurrency frauds.

Hanumangarh District Superintendent of Police Arshad Ali said that 66 complaints of cyber fraud have been registered from 16 states against these 60 bank accounts on the NCRP portal of the Central Government.

A case has been registered at the cyber police station, and investigations are underway, he said.

Police also said that, prima facie, it appears that some bank employees were assisting the cyber fraudsters by helping them open accounts, conduct net banking, and withdraw cash. An investigation into this will be conducted as well, they added.

