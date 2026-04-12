DEBRECEN, Hungary (AP) — The leaders of Hungary's two biggest parties held their final election rallies on Saturday to close a turbulent campaign that will reach its apex in Sunday's election.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is facing the biggest political test of his career as his challenger Péter Magyar 's center-right Tisza party has charted a meteoric rise and is leading by double digits in most independent polls.

If Tisza wins, it will bring Orbán's 16-year grip on power to a dramatic end.

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Yet many observers expect the result to be closer than polls are predicting, and that Orbán's Fidesz party can successfully mobilize its significant base of support in the countryside.

Magyar, a 45-year-old lawyer and former member of Fidesz's political elite, has toured Hungary relentlessly for two years, visiting hundreds of cities, towns and villages in an effort to win over some of Orbán's rural support.

He appeared before thousands of supporters on Saturday on University Square in Debrecen, Hungary's second-largest city and traditionally a Fidesz stronghold.

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Magyar struck a confident tone, saying the election would “enter Hungarian history books as the day of resurrection, the renewal of the Hungarian nation, and of the real change of regime.”

He also gestured toward supporters of Orbán, saying his camp would begin the “reunification” of Hungary after election day, something he called a “national reconciliation.”

“As the winner of the election, we will have to extend a hand to our fellow countrymen,” he said.

Orbán, who ended his campaign on Budapest's opulent Castle Hill, has campaigned primarily by sounding the alarm on myriad external dangers he says are threatening Hungarians — particularly the war in neighboring Ukraine.

Orbán doubled down on that message, telling thousands of supporters that “we are in an age of danger.”

“Hungary is facing serious challenges,” he said. “We need to say no to major power groups in the world in order to defend ourselves, and this requires knowledge, experience and routine.”

He added: “Now is not the time to take risks, to change, to renew and to adventure. Now we need to protect and secure what we have.”

Orbán’s campaign has been plagued by Hungary’s poor economic performance, revelations of the government’s increasingly close connections to Russia and corruption allegations.

He has sought to boost his appeal with voters by emphasizing his close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly endorsed the Hungarian leader. Vice President JD Vance made a two-day visit to Budapest earlier this week to push for Orbán’s reelection, even appearing at a taxpayer-funded campaign rally alongside the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Magyar has focused his campaign on issues that affect ordinary Hungarians like inflation, costs of living and the deteriorating state of public health care and transportation.

He has also spoken forcefully about what he describes as endemic governmental corruption that enriches a narrow segment of political elites — charges Orbán denies — and promised to reverse the prime minister's drift away from the European Union in favor of ever closer ties with Moscow.

As his supporters waved national flags and chanted “Európa! Európa!” in University Square, Magyar said that “many millions” of voters would show on Sunday that “Hungary’s place was, is, and will be in Europe.”

Magyar earlier visited several smaller communities in eastern Hungary including Balmazújváros, a town of around 17,000 residents.

One local Tisza activist, farmer Annamária Matkovics, said she had joined Magyar's party when it was first launched in 2024. While her region has historically been a Fidesz stronghold, Matkovics, 50, said she believes that Tisza has given people the courage to express their dissent, even if could come with consequences.

“When we’re campaigning on the street, people tell us that they’re worried that they’ll lose their jobs if they don’t vote for Fidesz, and they’re still planning to vote for Tisza,” she said. “They've had enough of the division.”

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Iván L. Nagy contributed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 01:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).