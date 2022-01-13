New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Police on Thursday said they have arrested five people, including two employees of a mobile accessories firm in North Delhi, on charges of robbing over Rs 17 lakh belonging to the firm and showcasing it to be a robbery.

Police said they have recovered about about 95 per cent of the money.

After executing the robbery, Deepak, the prime accused, filed a complaint at the Bara Hindu Rao police station that his colleague Rahul and he were returning to their office in Karol Bagh in an auto-rickshaw after collecting a payment of Rs 17.71 lakh from a client in Fatehpuri when two motorcycle-borne men attacked them.

They said the attackers fled away with the money and their mobile phones.

Believing Deepak, his employer, too, accompanied him to the police station to file the complaint.

Based on his statement, a case was registered and a special team formed to crack the case, police said.

They said they grew suspicious about Deepak after visiting the alleged crime scene.

Even CCTV footage sourced from the locality did not give any clue about the robbery, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said Deepak, Rahul and their friend Kishan, the auto driver, narrated different stories when they were interrogated separately.

"When all of them were interrogated again, Deepak burst into tears and confessed to the robbery. They said they executed the crime to earn easy money," the DCP said.

Deepak had joined the firm six months ago, the officer said.

The other two accused are identified as Satya Narayan and Sanjay.

After conducting several raids, the DCP said the police recovered Rs 16.80 lakh of the robbed money, mobile phones, the auto rickshaw and a two-wheeler. PTI AMP

