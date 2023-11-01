Mahoba (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Five people, including three police personnel, were injured in this Uttar Pradesh district after miscreants snatched rifles from the men in uniform and fired at them, prompting police to retaliate in self-defence, officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, Aparna Gupta said a case was registered against some persons on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with a sub-inspector and beating him up when he had gone to clear a traffic jam.

Subsequently, five people were arrested.

"On Tuesday, when they were being taken for a medical examination, two of them got off the vehicle on the pretext of responding to the nature's call and attempted to flee after snatching the rifles of the policemen.

"They also fired at the policemen. Police, in self-defence, fired at their legs. The two injured miscreants have been identified as Parshuram and Monu," Gupta said.

She added that the two have been sent to a community health centre for treatment.

A sub-inspector and two constables sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said, adding that the injured police personnel are also undergoing treatment at the community health centre.

Efforts are on to nab the other accused, police said.

