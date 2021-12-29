Mathura (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) Five people were on Wednesday injured in multiple collision of vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway, police said.

“The condition of two of the five injured is stated to be serious,” SHO Baldeo, Narendra Yadav said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 923 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Records 86% Jump in Daily Cases.

He said the accident took place after a canter-truck coming from Noida side suddenly stopped on the expressway after it developed some snag.

Owing to dense fog, five cars collided with the stationary vehicle, police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Parties That Ruled UP in Past Didn't Care for Health of Dalits, Minorities'.

The five injured were rushed to the hospital, they said.

The damaged vehicles were taken off the expressway for the regular movement of traffic, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)