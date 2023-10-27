Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): At least five people, including two children and a woman, were killed and 26 injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Friday, an official said.

The incident happened this morning when a bus going from Mirzapur to Matawar went out of control and overturned. A total of 35 passengers were travelling in the bus.

This accident took place on Halia Dadri Road in the Santnagar police station area.

Sixteen passengers suffered minor injuries, while ten people suffered serious injuries, District Magistrate Mirzapur Priyanka Niranjan said.

The injured have been sent to the district hospital for treatment, she said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

