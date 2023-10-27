Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1. Madhya Pradesh, also called “the heart of India” is the second-largest state of the country with an area of three lakh eight thousand sq. km. Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 will be celebrated along with the foundation day of seven other states and two union territories, including Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Karnataka Formation Day and Annual State Public Holiday Celebration.

Madhya Pradesh, which boasts of rich heritage and culture, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in our country. Located in the centre of Indian geography, it is the fifth-largest state by population in India.

Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2023: History & Significance

Madhya Pradesh was created in 1950 after India gained independence from British rule. It was formed from the former British Central Provinces and Berar and the princely states of Makrai and Chhattisgarh, with Nagpur as the capital of the state. However, in the year 1956, these states were reorganised, and the territories were united with the states of Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh and Bhopal to form the new Madhya Pradesh state while the Marathi-speaking Vidarbha, which included Nagpur, was merged with the Bombay state. This state was the largest in India by area until 2000 when its southeastern Chhattisgarh region was designated a separate state.

Many functions and cultural programs are organised by the state government on the occasion of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day. The programmes include prize distribution ceremonies, cultural activities and sports competitions.

