Kohima, Jan 19 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday reported five new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 12,066, a senior Health Department official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now is 112, the official said.

Seven more patients recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 11,724, he said.

"5 COVID-19 positive cases 3 in Dimapur and 2 in Kohima were reported today, while 7 patients 5 in Dimapur and 2 in Kohima also recovered during the last 24 hours", said Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The recovery rate in the state is 97.16 per cent while the active cases are merely 0.93 per cent of the total caseload, the bulletin said.

Altogether 88 people have succumbed to the disease, of which 78 are due to contagion and 10 had comorbidities, while another 142 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 6,458, followed by Kohima (3,775), Mon (605), Peren (504), Tuensang (245), Mokokchung (191), Zunheboto (142), Phek (47), Kiphire (41), Wokha (39) and Longleng (19).

Of the total 12,066 COVID-19 cases in the state, 4,973 are traced contacts, 4,665 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,856 returnees from other states and 572 frontline workers, he said.

A total of 1,23,359 samples have been tested in Nagaland for COVID-19 so far, including 72,895 on RT-PCR, 37,006 on TrueNat and 13,449 on Rapid Antigen Test, the bulletin said.

