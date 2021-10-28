Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI): Five ostriches in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as the Vandalur zoo, here, died suddenly prompting stepped-up surveillance of the birds and monitoring of the others in enclosures, the AAZP said on Thursday.

Also, a lioness named Kavitha (19) died of age-related ailments on October 26, the zoo said.

“Ostrich was breeding well naturally in AAZP. Five ostriches died all of a sudden on October 27. A team from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), along with the zoo veterinarians, was present during prophylactic treatment to the remaining birds in ostrich enclosure and during the postmortem,” a press release from the director of AAZP said.

Samples were collected for bacteriology, virology and toxicology examination which is being carried out, said the release.

“Blood smear and organ impression was examined on Wednesday and fowl cholera was ruled out.

Other birds are under surveillance and zoo veterinarians are continuously monitoring the remaining birds in the enclosures,” the director said.

“One lioness Kavitha, aged 19, died due to senility and age-related issues on October 26 and postmortem was conducted by zoo veterinarians and a team from TANUVAS,” the release further said.

