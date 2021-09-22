New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): A special staff team of Delhi police's south district on Tuesday arrested a chef of a five-star hotel for allegedly being involved in multiple chains and mobile phone snatchings.

As per the information shared by the police, the team laid a trap in front of City Forest Gate near Neb Sarai Police Station of the national capital and caught the accused when he was coming out from the Sainik Farm.

"The criminal took out a pistol and tried to defend himself, however, the officials overpowered him and clinched the firearm from his hand," said the police.

The accused, identified as Harish, disclosed that he had sold out three gold chains to a goldsmith in the Neb Sarai area.

The police recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, four mobile phones, four gold chains, and 37.50 grams of other gold accessories from the accused.

An FIR under sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and sections 506 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. (ANI)

