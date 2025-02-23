Kota, Feb 23 (PTI) A 5-year-old boy fell into a 32 feet deep borewell on Sunday in an agricultural field in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1.15 pm when Prahalad was playing in the field. He reportedly squatted on a stone slab near the borewell and slipped into it while his parents were busy with some work on the other side of the field.

Prahlad is currently stuck at 32 feet depth and is in an unconscious state. The NDRF and SDRF teams are on the site.

"NDRF and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work. The teams are planning to pull out the boy using some local machines," said SDM Chhatrapal Choudhary.

According to the victim's father, Kalulal, the borewell was dug two days ago. There was no outflow of water from it and they had decided to close it, the SDM said.

He noted that they were filling up the borewell so it is unlikely that the boy would slip any deeper.

He added that four JCB machines have been engaged to help the boy.

A medical team is also present on the spot. Oxygen is being supplied to the boy through pipes, DSP Jaiprakash Atal said.

