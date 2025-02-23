Vadodara, February 23: A fake Canadian visa scam has come to light from Gujarat, where a man from Vadodara was allegedly duped of INR 2.7 crore by his nephew and cousin on the promise of getting him a visa for Canada. The incident came to light after the victim, Darshan Patel, lodged a complaint with the police. In his complaint, Patel claimed that he gave money to his nephew on several occasions, including for a visitor visa, a work permit and later for a business visa.

The complainant, who was cheated in the fake Canadian visa scam, also alleged that he was convinced that his nephew was working to secure a visa for him when he received a work permit letter and air ticker, which later turned out to be fake. According to India Today report, Patel, who had been living in London on a student visa since 2009, returned to Vadodara in 2014 after his visa expired. Canada Ends Fast Track Visa Programme for International Students, Indian Students Likely to Be Impacted Most.

Complainant Paid INR 2.7 Crore to His Nephew for Canadian Visa

Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Patel met his cousin, Divyangi Patel, who told him that her son, Dhruv, would help him get a visitor visa to Canada. The complainant was also assured of getting a job in Canada. As per the complaint, Patel's nephew first took money from his uncle for a visitor visa but later demanded more money on the pretext of getting the victim a work permit.

Victim Receives Fake Air Ticket and Visa Copy

Following this, the accused sent a fake work permit letter and an air ticket to his uncle but demanded more money to get a business visa for him, claiming there was a problem securing a work permit for him. When Patel received another air ticket and visa copy, he verified the ticket with the airline. To his surprise, the victim learned that the air ticket was fake. Gujarat Shocker: Class 10 Student Raped by Teacher After Earning Praise for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Speech on January 26, Accused Arrested.

Realising that he was being cheated and duped, Patel asked Dhrub to return his money; however, the accused stopped responding to him. Last year in June, Patel confronted his nephew when he came back to Vadodara following his father's death. However, Dhruv said he had no money to offer him. Later, Dhruv agreed to transfer his Vadodara house to his uncle to settle the matter.

However, even after waiting for eight months, Patel did not receive his money. Left with no option, he filed a case against his cousin and nephew.

