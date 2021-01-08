Guwahati, Jan 8 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,16,531 on Friday as 50 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,059 as no fresh fatality was reported, it said.

Fifty-four more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 98.1 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state now has 3,042 active coronavirus cases, while 2,12,427 people have recovered and three migrated to other states so far, it said.

Assam has so far tested 61.55 lakh samples for COVID- 19, including 18,522 in the last 24 hours, it added.

