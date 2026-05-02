US Prep School Teacher Sentenced to 15 Years for Having S*x With Student She Was Tutoring at Home

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A 27-year-old Michigan prep school teacher has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison after admitting to having s*x with a student she was privately tutoring and filming the illegal act at his home. Jocelyn Sanroman, of Pontiac, Michigan, was sentenced on April 28 to four to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Sanroman was a teacher at Oakside Prep Academy in Waterford Township when the abuse took place in 2023.

The case only came to light after Sanroman confided in a coworker about the s*xual encounter. The coworker immediately reported the information to police, triggering Sanroman's arrest and the legal proceedings that followed.

Judge Cheryl Matthews, who presided over the sentencing, did not hold back her disgust. She expressed shock that Sanroman not only engaged in s*xual conduct with a minor but also videotaped the act inside his home. When asked what she was thinking, Sanroman replied: "Not my best thinking." Online S*xual Violence Networks Exposed: Investigation Uncovers Global ’Rape Academy’ Communities Fueling Drug-Facilitated S*x Assault.

Sanroman's defense attorney argued that unaddressed mental health issues had impaired her client's judgment, describing the incident as a serious error that Sanroman is working to address.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald praised the coworker's decision to come forward, calling it a critical act that protected other students. McDonald described the case as an ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the wider community. Texas S*x Racket Busted: Woman Helps Husband Run Prostitution Ring From Home That Allegedly Catered to Cops, Arrested.

During the hearing, prosecutors read a statement from the victim's mother, who revealed that her son had become more withdrawn and was avoiding social interaction due to the fear and public attention surrounding the case.

The sentencing has reignited conversations around safeguarding minors in educational settings and the responsibility institutions carry in monitoring staff conduct both inside and outside the classroom.

Sanroman will also be required to register as a s*x offender following her release.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NYPost), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).