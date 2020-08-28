Dehradun, Aug 28 (PTI) Fifty Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, which reported 588 new cases and 11 more deaths.

The state's COVID-19 tally has reached 17,865 and the death toll mounted to 239, a state health department bulletin said. The SSB jawans tested positive at Gwaldam training centre in Chamoli district, which reported 58 fresh cases of the disease. The remaining cases were detected in Ghat block and Karnaprayag (three each) and Pokhri (two).

Dehradun reported the highest 185 cases, Haridwar 120, Udham Singh Nagar 72, Nainital 55, Tehri 26, Pauri 18, Almora 13, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh 12 each, Champawat and Uttarkashi six each and Rudraprayag five, it said.

Eight new deaths were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, two from Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital and one from Doon Medical College here, it said. So far, 12,124 people have recovered from the infection and 62 migrated. The state now has 5,440 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

