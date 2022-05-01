Hapur (UP), May 1 (PTI) A bus carrying 50 labourers on a pilgrimage was flagged off from here on Sunday on the occasion of International Labour Day.

District Magistrate Medha Rupam flagged off the bus under the Shravan Kumar Shramik Parivar Teerth Yojana.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Sarvesh Kumari said the scheme is implemented in the state under the Labour Welfare Council.

The labourers are likely to visit Vaishno Devi shrine, Shakumbhari Devi temple and Haridwar among other places.

