Lalitpur, Nov 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death with a stone by a man here, and a person who tried to save her was injured by the attacker, police said on Sunday.

On Friday evening an argument broke out between Meera and Maakhan (40) and in a fit of rage, the man hit the woman several times with a stone, they said.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and took Meera and Ratan Singh Yadav, who was injured while trying to save her, to a hospital, Circle Officer (CO), Pali, Shyam Narayan Singh said.

Meera, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, died at the hospital, while Yadav, a resident of Lalitpur, is undergoing treatment, he said.

Police have learnt that "Meera, a resident of Malthaun village in Madhya Pradesh was living with Maakhan for the past two years" and they were in a relationship, the officer said.

Eight days ago they started living on a property of Yadav in Mamda village here, the CO said.

On Friday evening, Meera and Maakhan were returning to Mamda village on a motorcycle, which was owned by Yadav. At Dungaria village, there was an argument between Meera and Maakhan, he said.

Maakhan hit the woman with a stone a number of times, the officer said.

Yadav, who rushed to save Meera, was seriously injured, and after the incident Maakhan fled from there, police said.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to apprehend Maakhan, they said.

Police said a relative of the woman said that she had married his nephew Sainda and had three sons.

"But after Sainda's death, she married Larhla and had two sons. For the last two years, she is with Maakhan after leaving Larhla," police said quoting the relative.

