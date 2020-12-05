Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 501 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the total count of cases in the Union Territory to 11,2757.

Jammu reported 267 cases of coronavirus while 234 cases were recorded from Kashmir. The UT reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,742.

Also Read | Renaming of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology’s New Campus in Kerala After RSS Ideologue MS Golwalkar Stirs Controversy.

Jammu region reported six deaths while six people died in Kashmir. The total active cases in the UT stand at 5,009. The total number of recoveries has gone up to 1,06,006 with 469 more people recovering from the disease.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 96-lakh on Saturday with 36,652 new cases. (ANI)

Also Read | Online Gaming and Fantasy Sports Advertisements to Be Run With Disclaimers: I&B Ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)