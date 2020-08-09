Srinagar, Aug 9 (PTI) An increase of 507 coronavirus cases took the COVID-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to 24,897, while 13 deaths due to the viral disease were recorded in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new deaths, 12 occurred in the Kashmir Valley and aone in the Jammu region, they said.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll in the Union Territory rose to 472, of which 437 were from the Valley and 35 from Jammu region. Among them, 64 had returned to the Union territory recently.

Of the 507 new COVID-19 o farcases, 129 were reported from region and 378 persons were from the valley, officials said.

The Union territory now has 7,422 active cases while 17,003 patients have recovered from the infection. The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest 155 new cases followed by 50 in Bandipora district.

