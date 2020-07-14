Kohima, Jul 14 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 896, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the 51 new cases, 24 were reported from Kohima, 20 from Peren, three in Dimapur, two in Longleng and one each in Mokokchung and Zunheboto districts, said the minister.

"Thirty-three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Twenty-four in Kohima, 3 in Dimapur, 2 each in Peren & Longleng and 1 each in Mokokchung & Zunheboto," the minister tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Eighteen more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. All cases are from Peren."

State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyan Kikon said that six patients in Kohima tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the number of recovered persons to 346 while 550 cases are active.

Of the 11 districts of the state, Kiphire is the only district which has so far not reported any case of the infection.

The highest single-day spike in the state was reported on Monday with 71 infections.

The districts with COVID-19 cases are Dimapur (321), Peren (236), Kohima (182), Mon (83), Tuensang (44), Phek (17), Zunheboto (5), Mokokchung (5), Longleng (2) and Wokha (1).

Of the 346 recovered persons, 160 are from Dimapur, Peren (81), Kohima (77), Tuensang (16), Phek (9) and Zunheboto (3).

