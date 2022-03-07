Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): A voter turnout of 54.18 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Monday in the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Election Commission data showed that Chandauli was the only district to have crossed 50 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm but all other districts have now seen over 50 per cent voting.

Chandauli continued to have the highest poll percentage of 59.59 per cent followed by Sonbhadra with 56.95 per cent.

Varanasi recorded a voter turnout of 52.79 per cent till 5 pm while it was 52.34 per cent in Azamgarh.

The polling percentage was 55. 04 per cent in Mau, Mirzapur (54.93 per cent), Bhadohi (54.26 per cent), Ghazipur (53.67 per cent), and Jaunpur (53.55 per cent). (ANI)

