Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): A 55-year-old man lost his life in an incident of firing carried out at his residence in Datia.

Two accused have been arrested in connection with the incident, said police.

The incident took place in Datia's Bundela colony.

Inspector Ravindra Gurjar said, "Due to animosity between two sides, an incident of firing took place in Datia's Bundela colony. A person identified as Narayan Das Shakyawar (55) who was sitting outside his residence was killed in the firing."

"Police reached the spot after getting information about the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)