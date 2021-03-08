Ahmedabad, Mar 8 (PTI) With 555 new COVID-19 cases coming to light on Monday, Gujarat's caseload rose to 2,73,941, the state health department said.

The number of recovered cases went up to 2,66,313 with 482 patients getting discharged from hospitals.

The death of a COVID-19 patient in Ahmedabad pushed up the toll to 4,416, said the department in a release.

The state's recovery rate stands at 97.22 per cent.

There are a total of 3,212 active cases in the state, out of which 41 patients are on ventilators.

Ahmedabad recorded 129 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Vadodara with 103 and Surat 100 cases.

Among other districts, Rajkot reported44 new cases, Panchmahal 18, Anand 16, Bhavnagar 15, Kheda and Gandhinagar 14 each, Sabarkantha 12, Bharuch and Kutch 11 each and Dahod 10.

As many as 1,08,226 persons were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat on Monday, including 89,447 senior citizens and those above 45 but having comorbidities, said the health department.

Thus a total of 15,01,253 persons have been given a first dose of the vaccine while 89,447 have got a second dose.

The Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli also recorded five new COVID-19 infections. The new cases, found in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, pushed up the tally of cases in the territory to 3,395.

With one patient discharged, the number of recovered cases rose to 3,376. There are now 17 active cases in the UT which has reported two COVID-19 deaths so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,73,941, new cases 555, death toll 4,416, discharged 2,66,313, active cases 3,212, people tested so far - figures not released.

