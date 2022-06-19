New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Civic authorities have received 570 complaints from people between June 6 and June 17 through the "Jan Sunwai" campaign, and several of those were resolved on the spot, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Saturday.

The public hearing campaign, through which citizens can convey their problems and complaints to civic authorities to seek their redressal, was started in the first week of June.

"From June 6-17, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has received 570 complaints through 'Jan Sunwai'. Out of these, 95 complaints have been resolved on the spot," the MCD said in a statement.

The complaints are related to issues such as removal of debris and garbage, unauthorised construction, issuance of birth and death certificates, opening of factory seals, e-mutation of property, water harvesting, unauthorised parking, pension, illegal mobile towers and retirement benefits, officials said.

"It is the endeavour of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi that the problems and grievances of the citizens should be redressed at the earliest and in an effective manner," the civic body said.

The MCD had recently issued a dedicated phone number to receive citizens' feedback on its new "Jan Sunwai" campaign.

"Citizens can share their experiences regarding 'Jan Sunwai' by calling the number or sending Whatsapp/SMS on 7290002581," the civic body had said earlier.

According to an official order dated June 3, the additional commissioner (HQ), MCD shall hold public hearings on all working days at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the civic body, from noon to 1 pm.

Similarly, the zonal deputy commissioners shall also hold public hearings on all working days from noon to 1 pm at their respective zonal offices, the order said.

Citizens can also register their complaints from the comfort of their homes through the corporation's 311 app, the statement said.

Garbage disposal, unauthorised construction and problems faced in getting licences and death certificates have been among the common issues raised during the public hearings held by the civic authorities.

