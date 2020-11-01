Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Fifty-eight police personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus within past 24 hours, Maharashtra Police informed on Sunday.

With this, the tally for COVID-19 cases in the force has reached 26,589, including 1,386 active cases, 24,919 recoveries, and 284 fatalities.

A total of 289,777 offences have been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to police action related to COVID-19 from March 23, 2020. Moreover, 381 personnel were assaulted during this time period while 904 accused were arrested in the matter.

There are 1,23,585 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now while 16,78,406 cases have been reported so far, according to the Maharashtra government. (ANI)

